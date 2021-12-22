Babes Wodumo has lost her rank as Mampintsha’s lifelong partner in his family’s eyes after refusing to cooperate with their traditional practices

Mampintsha’s sister and mother publicly denounced their new makoti in an interview detailing her refusal to cooperate with them for months

Nondumiso Simelane, Babes’s sister, defended her by presenting a loophole that they only have to observe traditions followed by Mampintsha's paternal family, the Maphumulo’s

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Babes Wodumo’s in-laws, Pinki and Zama Gumede, have disowned the dancer and musician, stripping her of her title as Mampinstha’s missus. The pair described what has been going down between them to cause this reaction.

Babes Wodumo has been dumped from her position as a married woman by her mother and sister-in-law. Image: @babes_wodumo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Although Babes and Mampintsha had their nuptials earlier this year, Pinki and Zama do not recognise the marriage. The duo explained that their stance is a result of Babes’ unwillingness to participate in a Zulu martial tradition. Pinki clarified:

“She is not our makoti, but Mampintsha’s girlfriend. We want people to know she is not his legal wife. This is because she failed to observe our tradition, which requires to bring umembeso (exchanging of gifts between the bride and groom’s families) to Mampintsha’s family. We couldn’t accept her in our family because of this failure.”

While Zama told Daily Sun she wanted nothing to do with Babes, Pinki revealed that the star had been asked to cooperate repeatedly, but refused because of her religion. Babes’s sister fired back, claiming that the Gumedes have no power in invalidating Mampintsha’s wedlock, saying:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Mampintsha is a Maphumulo, not a Gumede. This means Babes has to listen to the Maphumulos and not the Gumedes. Fortunately, the Maphumulos are Christians and don’t observe any of the Zulu culture.”

Babes Wodumo trends after launching a scathing attack on Mampintsha's mom in a video

In more news about Babes’ relationship with her in-laws, Briefly News recently reported that Babes Wodumo launched a scathing attack on her mother-in-law once again. The Gqom artist accused Mampintsha's mom of discussing her private matters with the media.

The eLamont hitmaker took to social media to vent after Mpintsho's mom allegedly went to the "newspapers" to speak about her. The furious artist claimed Zama abandoned Mampintsha when he was only three days old.

Babes Wodumo said she doesn't like Zama adding that she wishes her son, Spontshi, doesn't grow up to be like his granny. In the video that made the rounds on Twitter, Babes added:

"I'll beat you up or I'll call my family to beat you up ... I'm from Lamontville."

Source: Briefly.co.za