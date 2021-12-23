Last night's Fame vs Clout boxing match has inspired many celebs to step forward and offer their own names for the next instalment of fights

Moments after Cassper Nyovest claimed his victory last night, Naak Musiq entered the ring to let the rapper know that he is willing to take him on

The second match will take place next year as the two musicians will go head to head at an official boxing ring and peeps are reacting

Fans and celebs alike are gearing up to watch Cassper Nyovest take on a second person in the ring. Naak Musi has volunteered as Nyovests next opponent and peeps are certain that this going to be an exciting one.

Naak Musiq and Cassper Nyovest are getting ready to take each other on in the boxing ring. Image: @iamnaakmusiq and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Moments after Csssper was announced the victor of his fight with Slik Talk, Naak Musiq was ready to take the rapper on in the next round. The South African reported that it was then decided on the spot that Nyovest and Naak would box it out in the Sun City arena in April 2022.

The arrangements of the fight seemed a bit too planned out and so peeps took to Twitter to react to the not so spontaneous challenge.

@GavGuts said:

"Naak music is too sure he won’t have a gig on the 8th, he even said the whole weekend! Isn’t that Easter? Believe in your music career a bit dude."

@RealMrumaDrive tweeted:

"How did Naak music already know the date and the venue?"

@IamLuc_TheDon commented:

"Naak Musiq got Cassper shaking, who saw that?"

