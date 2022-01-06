Most of Mzansi's A-listers are spending their festive season holidays in Cape Town. The celebs travelled to the Mother City in December 2021 but they're still enjoying themselves in the city.

The likes of Somizi and Cassper Nyovest, among others, have been sharing snaps of their epic vacation on their timelines. The stars have been serving their fans soft life goals since they arrived on their lux holiday destinations.

Somizi is holidaying in Cape Town. Image: @somizi

Somizi has been popping bottles and partying up a storm with his friends who have travelled with him. The larger-than-life media personality has revealed that he's not planning on going back to Joburg time soon, reports ThisaLIVE. In one of his post, Somgaga jokingly shared that he plans to go back to Johannesburg on the "51"of January.

Briefly News takes a look at 4 pics the reality TV star took while living his best life in the Mother City.

1. Chasing views in a yacht

2. Going back to Jozi around the "51st" of January

3. Cozy Cape Town nights

4. Partying up a storm at Ayepyep night club in Cape Town

Cassper Nyovest shows off 2 of his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town. The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren.

He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post after he boastfully shared that he owns the streets. Cassper Nyovest captioned his Instagram post:

"We don't run the streets, we own them!"

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans with the cool snaps. Instagram user thibela_mahlahlo commented:

"If you're not inspired you have a serious problem."

zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

