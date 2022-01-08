Cassper Nyovest has social media users talking after heading online to once again shade Slik Talk

The Youtuber got serious beat down in the boxing ring and he's been quiet on the socials ever since

Peeps took to the comments section sharing their concerns or simply pulling a few jokes about the situation

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has social media users talking after once again bringing up his boxing match with the local content creator, Slik Talk.

Cassper Nyovest has social media users talking after heading online to once again shade Slik Talk.

The musician headed to the Twitter streets to once again shade Slik for losing in the ring. Nyovest shared this tweet:

Social media users were defs here for the drama and headed to the comments section to respond. Even politician Mmusi Maimane got in on the joke!

Check out some of the comments below:

@MphoWaLePirates said:

"What if he's in ICU? Hemonna check on that guy, phela o motrapile"

@terrenceWale said:

"I think he ran out of voice... He's been shouting all year."

SA jokes about Slik Talk’s whereabouts after Cassper brings up his victory again

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the year is almost over and Cassper Nyovest won’t let it end without making sure that people know he is a boxing champion. At around midnight, the rapper reminded his followers about his victory with a cocky tweet.

Just when fans thought the heat of the Fame vs Clout match had died down, Mufasa put it on everyone’s minds again. He praised himself in the early hours of the last day of 2021 while poking fun at Slik Talk, writing:

“Don't forget, the biggest cyberbully Slik talk was knocked out on camera by Cassper Nyovest this year.”

Although some pointed out that the rapper’s victory wasn’t impressive because the Youtuber wasn’t prepared, others let the jokes fly. Many tweeted about Slik Talk’s seemingly sudden disappearance since the fight.

@Jayjay_Ninety9 commented:

“And he has been quiet ever since”

@JackRams_ reasoned:

“It's the festive season, Slik Talk surely resting and enjoying his money. He probably paid his fees, saved some money and spending the rest. Besides, there's nothing interesting to talk about. He'll be back with another video.”

@LisLekay inquired:

“In 2022 if you were Slik Talk, how would you come back? 1. Continue with your videos and pretend nothing happened? 2. Address the big elephant in the room. You got a beating of your lifetime? 3. Make jokes about it and brush it off? 4. Suck up to Casper?”

@IamEmmanie_H probed:

“Ok ok, Where is Slik Talk vele? Since Cassper beat his a** up he's no longer making noise”

