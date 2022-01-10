Cassper Nyovest has been slammed on social media for allegedly not uplifting upcoming artists

The rapper explained that he's scared to put on new artists because they might tarnish his image after he opens doors for them in the industry

Peeps accused the star of failing to open doors for unknown artists because he's scared they might take the spotlight away from him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest has been slammed on social media for allegedly not uplifting upcoming artists. Many peeps were not satisfied with the rapper's explanation on why he's not putting on upcoming entertainers.

Cassper Nyovest has been accused of allegedly not uplifting upcoming artists. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter Space where he shared that he's scared to put on new stars in the entertainment industry because they may tarnish his image. Many peeps shared that it's all excuses as his position as the upcoming artists might take his top spot on the Mzansi music space.

ZAlebs reported that Mufasa has been accused of being selfish following his comments. @shawnty_musicah wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"He doesn't want to share the pizza.... He want to eat alone."

@shedow_nzima commented:

"But Cass was put on by Jabba if am not wrong,so basically he says he's reluctant at putting anyone on cause they might taint his brand,the excuse is corny though."

@NandoGigaba said:

"Does he though? HHP put him on and I doubt he had concerns he could potentially ruin his brand. Not to say Cass has not co-signed a few people, his been brilliant. I think he just needed to say, he’d like to focus on his brand and that doesn’t give him time to focus on others.

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post after he boastfully shared that he owns the streets.

Source: Briefly News