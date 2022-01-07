Somizi has taken to social media to express that he'll not explain himself to anyone in 2022

The larger-than-life media personality is seemingly not willing to associate himself with any negative energy this year

The former Idols SA judge's stans agreed with SomGaga and added that he doesn't have to prove himself to anyone as long as he's happy

Somizi is done explaining himself this year. The media personality made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2021 and had to explain himself on social media almost everyday.

The reality TV star has shared that he's not going to explain himself to anyone in 2022. The celebrity chef has been accused of abuse and many peeps have been spreading rumours about his love life on social media platforms. The former Metro FM presenter doesn't care about what people say about him anymore.

SomGaga took to Instagram recently to share a video of himself telling his followers about his 2022 resolutions. According to TshisaLIVE, the star said it's none of his business what people say about him this year because "life is too short".

Peeps took to his timeline to share their views on his post. Many of his loyal followers agreed with him.

marcia_shabane said:

"Cheers to that Somizi."

goitselee wrote:

"With you on that one. #Andizi"

sandisiwedludlu commented:

"That is so me and the peace that comes with that attitude is beyond."

khubonej wrote:

"Good, you don’t have to prove yourself to anyone. As long as you know the truth, that’s enough."

taumpe8658 added:

"Som-som you're the best."

'Living the Dream With Somizi' to make a return

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a new season of Living the Dream With Somizi is on the way. It has been reported that another season of the reality TV show will make its debut soon.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to social media to share that the previous producer of the show, Legend Manqele of Bar Leader, has been replaced by Teddy Geldart.

According to reports, Legend allegedly linked the audio clip in which Mohale Motaung accused Somizi of abusing him. The fans of the show took to Phil's comment section on Twitter to share their excitement at the news.

