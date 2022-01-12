The I Am Legend radio host marked two decades of being in the entertainment world by announcing his newest venture, Legend Radio , an online radio station

Moloisi touched on the elements that excite him most about his project in a conversation with TshisaLive , citing the global reach as one of his drivers

Aaron also shared that he looks forward to empowering new talent like his peers who jointly founded and announced their project, Fired Radio

After 20 years as an entertainer, Aaron Moloisi has decided to take the next step in his career by creating his own platform. The media personality announced the birth of Legend Radio, a digital station, in an Instagram post made on Monday.

Aaron Moloisi is branching off into the digital sphere with his latest offering. Image: @aaronmoloisi/Instagram

Uncle A’s social media statement revealed that the new age radio station would launch on 15 January. The post also indicated that the digital offering would be broadcast in more than 12 countries worldwide.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Aaron uncovered his reasons for going digital after a successful stint on traditional radio. He openly shared that he is eager to explore and learn in the newer medium, saying:

"Digital allows one to reach the global community, and as an avid traveller I wanted to create a platform where the global community can converge and have interesting conversations and celebrate life through song."

Much like DJ Sbu, DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch and Robert Marawa, the founders of Fired Radio, Aaron also reasoned that new voices were his main priority for the project. He explained his logic, stating:

“Once I started setting up the station, I strategically and carefully selected all my hosts. The key thing for me was that they are fresh, unrehearsed, untrained and will be immediately relatable to our streamers."

