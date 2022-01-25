Makhadzi’s former flame, Lwams Nelwamondo, took to his Facebook account on Friday morning to applaud the Ghanama hitmaker for her outstanding skills

Unfortunately, his comment section has been filled with negative remarks since then, with most of them coming from netizens who were suspicious of his intentions

Many commenters also brought up their unimpressed opinions on how the super star’s ex-lover treated her during their past relationship

Lwams Nelwamondo, a businessman who was lucky enough to date Makhadzi, is being dragged on social media. The online turmoil started as a result of the man giving his past sweetheart her flowers.

Makhadzi's fans are not happy about her ex, Lwams Nelwamondo, singing her praises. Image: @makhadzisa/Instagram and @lwams_nelwamondo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lwams took a few minutes of his morning to shine a light on Makhadzi’s superiority in a Facebook post. He gave her some major love with his words uploaded for everyone to see, which read:

“Makhadzi is the best vocal performer in the world right now.”

Unfortunately, singing his ex-girlfriend’s praises did not work out too well for Lwams. Several netizens jumped at him with savage clap backs and comments alleging that he was still not over her. See some of their words below.

Mokgadi Malatji wrote:

“Lwams my brother do yourself a favour and move on. Even if she comes back to you she will be using you because she will always love KG. That's why she always runs to him when you guys face problems. You also have many exes, why are you not obsessed with them like you are with Makhadzi?”

Maggie Mulamu SP PG said:

“You’re obsessed and becoming dangerous..every chance you get you post about Makhadzi. Is this your way of trying to remain relevant by mentioning her name? Let the girl enjoy her life with her man in peace.”

Nkhume Thavhayadzanani Nesongozwi advised:

“Heal brother heal”

Briza PC added:

“Fact is she ain't going to take you back... The sugar belongs to KG”

While the majority ripped Lwams apart for his post, some applauded him for his maturity for being able to admit the best about his ex. However, a few did bring up one of his blunders during their relationship, saying:

“You called her ’friend’ when you were supposed to call her by pet names, she left you for that”

Retang Ree added, sarcastically:

“She was your best friend before”

Vhoni Pfunzoriri Mphaphuli wrote:

“Yes you are right, your ex-best friend Makhadzi is the best”

In more stories concerning Makhadzi’s love life, Briefly News previously reported that she and Master KG are certainly what one might consider a power couple.

The two musicians recently reconciled and if Makhadzi's social media is anything to go by, things are looking good. Fans are convinced that Master KG is really working his magic behind closed doors.

Makhadzi and Master KG are both musical geniuses in their own rights. The two Limpopo superstars recently got back together after calling it quits back in 2020.

Kaya959 reported that in the first week of the new year, the musicians announced that they would be giving their love another try. Things seem to be super rosy after ZAlebs reported that Makhadzi was up at two o'clock in the morning, raving about Master KG's talents on Facebook.

