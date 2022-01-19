Master KG and Makhadzi's relationship has always been a point of interest for the two musicians fanbases

Makhadzi took to her social media in the early hours of the morning to gush about her man's skills with making killer beats

After reading the time stamp on the post, fans are convinced that the musician was gushing about matters unrelated to music

Makhadzi and Master KG are certainly what one might consider a power couple. The two musicians recently reconciled and if Makhadzi's social media is anything to go by, things are looking good. Fans are convinced that Master KG is really working his magic behind closed doors.

Makhadzi and Master KG are both musical geniuses in their own rights. The two Limpopo superstars recently got back together after calling it quits back in 2020. Kaya959 reports that in the first week of the new year, the musicians announced that they would be giving their love another try.

Things seem to be super rosey after ZAlebs reported that Makhadzi was up at two o'clock in the morning, raving about Master KG's talents on Facebook. The Ma Yellowbone hitmaker told followers that she was in awe of her bae's talents and expressed her gratitude to him for making an amazing beat for her.

It didn't take long for peeps to over analyse the text and they came to the conclusion that Makhadzi was clearly talking about talents that span far beyond music. Followers were convinced that this should have been a private message to the producer.

@AbutiEJ said

"You're talking about beat ya beat. This time of the night? Halala."

@Kay Ductile wrote:

"This is not Makhadzi posting. Makhadzi is sleeping. Do you get it? Master KG stole the phone."

@Dakalo commented:

"It's not all about the beat, tell us more."

