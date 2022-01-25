Umhlobo Wenene FM ’s seasoned Sports presenter, Putco, has broken his silence since news broke of his suspension from the station yesterday

The beloved media personality explained that the excitement of a viral dance challenge gripped him, which he regrets in retrospect

Putco directed his apology to his management at SABC and his co-workers who may have been affected by his actions, which he says he understands to refrain from taking lightly again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Yesterday, news broke that Putco Mafani had been suspended by Umhlobo Wenene FM management after a video of him dancing on top of a studio table surfaced. Today, the veteran broadcaster is owning his actions.

Putco Mafani apologises for doing the 'Nkao Tempela' dance on top of studio property. Image: @putco_mafani/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After being taken off the airing schedule on Friday until this Friday, 28 January, Putco realised how negligent his actions had been. The radio personality issued an apology that displayed his remorse for his actions.

Putco said in a quote obtained by Sowetan Live:

“I am sorry for allowing myself to be swept by the exciting wave of the Tempa Dance at work. A dance which in many cases is done on a variety of surfaces and I did that in the studio on top of a desk which was unacceptable.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He then addressed those who may have been concerned about his conduct, adding:

“My actions were those of excitement and overlooked a few important safety regulations. Through this experience, I have been exposed to many aspects of my job and its responsibilities which I might have taken lightly before. I know I could have handled my excitement about that song differently. A sincere word of apology goes to the management and colleagues for letting them down. This is highly regrettable.”

Putco’s suspension came just a week after Dineo Ranaka was suspended from Metro FM for a similar offence. However, Dineo is yet to address the drama even though she returned to the waves yesterday.

Peeps think Thando Thabethe & the 947 crew are shading Metro FM for suspending Dineo Ranaka

In more stories about radio personalities dancing on studio property, Briefly News recently reported that Mzansi was all about the #UmlandoChallenge after 947 shared Thando Thabethe and her crew killing it.

Social media users are praising the radio station for their silent jab at Metro FM for punishing Dineo Ranaka for a similar video.

Thando Thabethe, Alex Caige and Lerato Höffele have shown SA that there are so many ways to stand in solidarity with fellow industry members. Thando and her afternoon drive show crew have embodied the Umlando Challenge and peeps are convinced they did it to show Metro FM that dancing in the office is no big deal.

Source: Briefly News