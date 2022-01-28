The topic of mental health has been weighing heavily on the entertainment industry this week as the public and showbiz professionals mourned Partick Shai’s recent passing

Although many celebs took the veteran actor’s death as an opportunity to spotlight and destigmatise mental battles, there are several stars who’ve been speaking out for years

Gigi Lamayne and Somizi are among the stars who have opened up to give another person who’s struggling to cope a helping hand

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

There is a stigma around mental health in South Africa, but thankfully many public figures have been trying to rectify that. Stars have been opening up more and more about their own struggles, so others who relate no longer feel ashamed.

South African stars speak out on their challenges with mental wellness. Image: @gigi_lamayne/Instagram and @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The act of speaking out has been cited as a life saving one by many people who have first-hand experience with mental health. As a result, Briefly News has taken some time to highlight 3 instances where our local celebs took a step to normalize addressing mental health.

Somizi talks about depression and anxiety diagnosis

In 2020, Somizi shared a video detailing his experience with anxiety and depression since getting diagnosed in 2019. The media personality described his anxiety as a source of constant fear but affirmed that expressing those feelings was helpful.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He said:

“I get scared, but it’s okay not to be okay”

Nina Hastie breaks down manic-depression

Comedian and actress Nina Hastie responded to AKA’s late fiance’s passing with an informative Twitter thread last year. The media personality discussed the various ways depression can manifest and shared that she suffers from manic depression.

Along with her breakdown, Nina included things that help her cope with her diagnosis. She included actions such as avoiding alcohol and drugs as well as trying to get enough sleep every night.

Gigi Lamayne discusses her suicide attempt

Although Gigi Lamayne often speaks about mental health these days, she once opted to struggle in silence. Things changed when she openly spoke to DRUM about her 2018 suicide attempt to try to help others through their battles.

She opened up about how social media trolls affected her so much that she became numb, saying:

“I don’t feel anything anymore, that’s how bad it has become.”

However, Gigi acknowledged that she still has to deal with her struggles as they aren’t limited to online bullying. She said:

“I have started meditating and reading up about depression. It’s something I have learnt to deal with every day. We’re not dying or mentally unstable – we are simply misplaced in the world. We are people who care too much.”

Somizi spotlights hidden mental health struggles and encourages men to open up

In more stories concerning mental health, Briefly News recently reported that Somizi was one of the many celebs to address Patrick Shai’s passing and he took the opportunity to spread some wisdom. The entertainer denounced cyberbullying while motivating more men to seek help for their issues.

Somgaga started his message by noting the deaths of Patrick Shai, Regina King’s son, Ian, and Sinead O’Connor’s son, Shane. He said that the recent passings reminded him that we are not truly sure of what others are going through, saying:

“We live in a generation of happy pictures, sad hearts and dark places and it's really sad.”

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News