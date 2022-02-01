The Cleaner is feeling the vibes between Mr Smeg and the stunning Pearl Thusi, and so is the rest of Mzansi

The talented artist put Mr Smeg and Pearl Thusi’s faces on one of the pregnancy reveal snaps of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of this new edition and flooded the comment section with hilarious comments

Mr Smeg and Pearl Thusi recently went on a date and The Cleaner is living for the possibility of them becoming an item, and so is the rest of Mzansi.

Source: Twitter

It recently came out that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are a thing and that they are expecting. The two instantly became couple of the year and peeps are swooning over them.

Taking to social media with another one of his creations The Cleaner put Mr Smeg and Pearl Thusi’s faces on one of the pregnancy reveal snaps of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Ay, this guy is too good at what he dies. This is definitely one for the books, lol.

The people of Mzansi try compose themselves before responding

This new drop left people in puddles! Seeing Mr Smeg and Pearl Thusi as an expecting couple is everything and more!

People took to the comment section to commend The Cleaner on his amazing work as well as his wittiness.

Take a look at some of the comments

@PaulDrift said:

“This two looks awesome and perfect together man, Pearl needs to think about this and forget about what people might say syndrome.”

@PsychDaEmcee_SA said:

@LawryKim said:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

