Former Boom Shaka member Thembi Seete will be gracing the cover of True Love Magazine 's February/March issue

The actress has been in celebratory mode since the cover party and the Gomora team made sure to keep the spirit going in the office

Thembi shared some snaps and pics of the office party that brought her to tears as peeps sang one of her most popular songs

The cast and producers of Gomora truly are a family both on and off the screen. The crew surprised Thembi Seete with some goodies and a serenade to celebrate her being on the cover of True Love Magazine.

Thembi Seete has an emotional reaction to a surprise from the 'Gomora' crew. Image: @thembiseete

True Love hosted an epic party at a rooftop bar overlooking Sandton City to celebrate their newest cover star, Thembi Seete. The party had some super special guests including her brother, son and Gomora co-star Sannah Mcunu, reports News24.

The February/March issue takes a look at Thembi's personal life, including some aspects of motherhood, her personal journey and most exciting, her time in the all-time favourite music group, Boom Shaka.

After the massive celebration, the Gomora crew wanted to have something a little more intimate for Seete. The actress took to Instagram to share the sweet surprise they had planned for her, which included some singing, a few goodies and a whole lot of love and emotions.

The fans in the comment section were filled with words from fans who could feel the emotions radiatings.

@mpumi_somandla wrote:

"You deserve all the wonderful things coming your way sis. You are so talented and so humble. May your light keep shining superstar."

@lulu_hela said:

"We love you so much. We are so proud of you. Thank you for being such a beautiful human being, inside and out."

Thembi Seete expresses gratitude for her ‘Gomora’ gang after their support at ‘True Love’ cover launch

Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete’s True Love magazine cover was unveiled on Saturday and the legendary actress celebrated the occasion at a launch party.

Over the past few days, Thembi shared pictures from the event, using the captions as platforms to extend her gratitude.

In one caption, Thembi gave the publication’s team and editor-in-chief, Khosi Ngema, a shout-out for their work on her feature and the launch soiree. Thembi also expressed her gratitude to her Brand Arc management team for making the best of their work relationship.

