MacG has brutally bashed US podcaster Joe Budden after offering his apology for Ari Lennox's interview drama

The American rapper called MacG a "shock jock" for asking the singer nasty questions during the interview but MacG clapped back hard

Mzansi peeps applauded MacG for standing up to Joe and cutting him down to size following his nasty comments about the South African media personality

MacG has bashed US podcaster Joe Budden. The Mzansi podcaster was responding to Joe's comments following MacG and Ari Lennox's dramatic interview.

MacG has slammed US podcaster Joe Budden. Image: @joebudden, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

After apologising for all the way he ambushed Ari during their interview, MacG threw heavy shade in the direction of the American rapper-turned-podcaster.

Their beef started when Joe labelled MacG a "shock jock", which left him hot under the collar. In an interview on Higher Learning Podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, the South African media personality left a message for Joe, reports ZAlebs.

"Please tell Joe Budden I am not a shock jock dawg, I am a broadcaster, I've been doing this longer than him."

The Podcast and Chill host has been in the broadcasting industry for 20 years. MacG started his career on kiddies' TV programmes when he was still a teenager. A clip of MacG's interview with Van Lathan and Rachel was shared on Twitter by a popular tweep.

Peeps shared mixed reactions to MacG's response to the US media personality. Some praised him for standing up to him.

@izoscope said:

"As South Africans, we should embrace MacG. This guy is going places."

@GreatWitshark wrote:

"I stan MacG, but Joe Budden gonna smoke him up though."

@mphoseeri said:

"I watched the episode. @MacGUnleashed handled it very well."

@Mrpunch75 commented:

"One thing about MacG, he won’t back down. What he says ku #PodcastAndChillWithMacG he'll say it again anywhere. Stories are the same."

@MatomeMphaki7 added:

"Shots fired. Big up MacG."

Source: Briefly News