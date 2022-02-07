Jay Anstey and her husband and her actor husband Sean-Marco Vorster bravely decided to opt for a free birth for their first baby

The actress shared the full experience of the unassisted home birth on her social media and left no detail up to the imagination

In the detailed retelling, Anstey told followers that despite having a slight complication, she and her husband would not have chosen differently

Legacy actress Jay Anstey has shared her brave experience with free birth. The TV personality recently had her first child with her husband Sean-Marco Voster and the birthing experience was definitely a story to be told.

Actress Jay Anstey has shared the story of her unassisted home birth experience. Image: @jayanstey

Source: Instagram

When Jay Anstey was coming up with her birthing plan, the actress took the brave decision to have a free birth. A free birth is a home birth that has no medical assistance and just family and friends to help the mommy and baby.

TimesLIVE reports that Jay had her husband. mom and dad by her side as she brought daughter Ayla into the world. The actress had a birthing pool set up, where she and Sean-Marco embraced each other as he supported her through the birthing process.

Anstey took to Instagram to share details about the day her bundle of joy was born. Jay had no plan of going into the hospital but after spending three hours trying to get her placenta out, the actress was then forced to head to the ER to have it surgically removed.

Speaking about the whole experience, she wrote:

"Would I freebirth again? 100%."

