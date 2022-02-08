Andile Mpisane showed up for Cassper Nyovest's big party despite all the rumours about the love triangle between the two and Cass' baby mama

The rapper launched his Billiato at Konka in Soweto and Mamkhize's son made sure that he's there to support him

Andile bought all the Billiato bottles the last time Mufasa threw a Billiato party at the hip and happening venue

Cassper Nyovest launched his booze brand Billiato at Konka in Soweto over the weekend. The rapper-turned-businessman's big night was a success judging from all the nice pics and Mzansi celebs who attended the event.

Andile Mpisane was also among the VIPs. His attendance left many peeps scratching their heads after recent reports suggested that he was involved in a nasty love triangle with Cassper and the rapper's baby mama.

Andile bought all the Billiatos at Konka the last time Mufasa threw the first party there. This time around, MamKhize's son made sure that he showed up to support Mufasa despite all the gossip around the love triangle, ZAlebs reports.

Konka's social media manager took to Twitter and posted a snap of Andile Mpisane and his family stylist Shaun Stylist chilling at the VIP section in Konka.

Cassper Nyovest and Andile Mpisane's Konka bromance sets tongues wagging

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Andile Mpisane grabbed the headlines thanks to their recent hangout at the popular Pimville restaurant and nightclub, Konka Soweto.

A video of the two coming together in an embrace surfaced online and has ensured they continue dominating the trends list on Twitter despite seemingly throwing subliminal jabs at each other over their ownership of the McLaren GT in recent days.

In the short video shared on the @KonkaSoweto Twitter page, the Royal AM boss and Cass are each seen holding up a bottle of the latter's alcohol aperitif, Billiato.

The 8-second clip was viewed more than 101 000 times and attracted more than 4 100 likes from limelight-loving locals. But their move to "bury the hatchet" has not escaped the glaring eye of Mzansi's frivolous social media users.

