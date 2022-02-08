Khanyi Mbau is determined to make sure that her daughter Khanz builds self-love on her journey to becoming an adult

The media personality sat down with Pabi Moloi on The Breakfast Show with e.tv and got candid about raising a teenage girl

The actress shared that she monitors the pages that her daughter follows on social media to avoid her constantly comparing herself to others

Khanyi Mbau is doing her best to make sure she raises a self-aware young woman. The celeb has opened up about the measures she goes through to ensure that her daughter grows up with a positive self-image.

Khanyi Mbau was on The Breakfast Show with e.tv here she sat down with Pabi Moloi and spoke about being a parent to a teenage girl in the age of social media. ZAlebs reports that the actress shared that one thing she would love to instil in her daughter is a positive self-image despite the fact that she struggles with that herself.

Khanyi told Pabi that she went through the pages that 15-year-old Khanukani follows and she was taken aback to find a page called 'Skinny Baddies'. After the discovery, Mbau made an effort to sit Khanz down for a chat. She told her daughter:

"My darling, baddies are not a real thing. You know, these baddies, after filters and everything, they probably don’t live the life that you live. You need to start following people that have a similar life that you have and things that you truly like so you need to change the people that you follow."

On the topic of body positivity, The Citizen reports that the celeb told Pabi that she had to figure out if Khanz' body issues stemmed from health concerns of personal goals. From there, she was able to curate the perfect conversation to have with the teen.

