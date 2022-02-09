Thembi Seete was on air with Thomas and Skhumba on the Kaya959 morning show and touched many listeners' hearts

The actress got candid as she remembered the day her friend and Boom Shaka member Lebo Mathosa passed away

Those who tuned in took to social media to share their reactions as they could hear Thembi's pain speaking about the memory

Gomora star Thembi Seete broke the hearts of many Kaya959 listeners as she took them back to the day Lebo Mathosa passed away. The actress was chatting with Thomas and Skhumba when she shared her memory of the day she heard the news. Peeps shared her pain as the listened to the radio.

Thembi Seete opened up about losing Lebo Mathosa on Kaya959 with Thomas and Skhumba. Image: @thembiseete and Getty Images

It was an emotional morning for Kaya959 listeners as they listened to Thembi Seete's guest feature on Thomas and Skhumba's morning show. The former Boom Shaka member got really emotional as she painfully told the story of the day she found out that Lebo Mathosa had passed away.

Listeners took to Twitter to lament as they reacted to the audible pain in Thembi's voice.

@IamVovona said:

"You can hear that Sis Thembi is still hurting about Lebo's passing."

@Miss_Nonica wrote:

"As Thembi tells the story on how she received the news about Lebo's passing, I could feel her emotions."

SowetanLIVE reports that Lebo Mathosa passed away in a car accident in 2006. The fan favourite musician had just left a party when she met her untimely death.

