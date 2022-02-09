Ntsiki Mazwai has come clean about the reasons behind her long-standing beef with the equally controversial MacG

The musician and the podcaster butted heads when MacG asked Ntsiki to appear on Podcast and Chill and she demanded R70k

Moments later, Mazwai has confessed that she had plans to use the paycheque to cover some debt that she racked up in her fight against GBV

If there is one thing Ntsiki Mazwai will do without fail, it's speak her truth. The media personality did just that when she confessed to the real reason why she had asked MacG for so much money to get her on Podcast and Chill.

Ntsiki Mazwai has told the real reason why she asked MacG for R70K to be on 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared some more details about her clash with MacG. It all began when MacG and his team approached Ntsiki for an interview on Podcast and Chill, and the musician told them it would cost R70 000. That insane bill caused her to become a laughing stock.

ZAlebs reports that the real reason Mazwai asked for such a hefty appearance fee was that the girl has bills to pay. Ntiski had plans to use the money to cover some of the legal debt that she acquired in her activism against gender-based violence. She said:

"The R70,000 discussed was to help pay for my legal bills and this was made very clear. They gave me the impression they want to help as they felt I was not treated with justice by the system. Their office was very vocal about the people who sued me and they wanted to help."

Ntsiki went on to say that when MacG and the team felt the price was too high, they opted for insults on Whatsapp and then used her story to chase clout. But even with that considered, Mazwai said that she was willing to overlook it if it meant that her bills would be paid.

The activist took to Twitter to try and deny MacG's allegations about the R70K at first. But after sitting on the matter for a bit longer, she has since come clean and says that the Podcast and Chill team should have seriously read between the lines.

