Rumours were swirling around that media personality Lamiez Holworthy was ready to throw in the career towel

After catching wind of this, the DJ quickly shut the rumours down and explained the real reason why she was taking a little breather

Holworthy made sure to remind the peeps that she is human just like everybody else and also needs a break from time to time

Lamiez Holworthy was surprised to learn that people were under the impression that she will be retiring from her gigs. The celeb has come out and put a stop to the rumours before things got out of control.

Lamiez Holworthy has shut down all talk that she is quitting her job. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

A story recently surfaced claiming that Lamiez Holworthy has made the decision to put aside her work for a while. Fans were rather bleak to hear the news and worried about the DJ's well-being.

ZAlebs reports that as soon as Lamiez caught wind of the speculations, she had to step forward and put an end to it all. Holworthy responded in the comments of the Facebook post that claimed she was quitting her job. She wrote:

"This headline is so misleading! Secondly, at no point did I mention taking a break from work, be it tv, radio or even deejaying. I am a human, we all get tired: it's normal. You rest, take time out and get back on the ground. That's it."

Just a few days ago, Holworthy took to Twitter to share a very relatable post about the struggles of adulthood. Many followers agreed that trying to earn a living does really leave one tired.

Source: Briefly News