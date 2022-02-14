“Yes, Mama”: Tamia Mpisane Announces Her Pregnancy With Extravagant V Day Shoot

Tamia Mpisane has Mzansi sending their well-wishes after taking to the timeline to announce her pregnancy

The model and social media influencer rocked a flattering red dress and shared the big news on Valentines Day with a glamourous photoshoot

Peeps were definitely here for it and many social media detectives were happy to see their suspicions confirmed

It's official, Tamia Mpisane, wifey to billionaire and Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane is expecting the couples first child together. The social media influencer shared her big announcement in an extravagant Instagram post.

Source: Instagram

Mpisane celebrated their new bundle of joy on the most lovey-dovey day of them all, Valentine's Day. The bossed up wifey rocked her baby bump in a red silk number which effortlessly caressed her growing belly.

Fans of the mom-to-be took to the comments section to share their congratulations. Many peeps were happy that their suspicions were finally confirmed!

Check out some of the comments below:

zandyskosana said:

"Haibooo Mama … uthe nje angisali bo."

teamskinnybae said:

"My skattie my sugar bam bam oh so delicious! You look gorgeous! Happy Valentine’s Day to you too my baby!"

teboho_ndhlovu said:

"It’s the battles of the bellies… looking hot MmaMpisane."

therealvuyovee said:

"Serving flames, yes mama."

