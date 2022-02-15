Mzansi celebs have taken to social media to react to the news of their industry peer DJ Citi Lytes death

Mzansi celebs have joined scores of people who have paid tribute to late artist, DJ City Lyts. The star, who was late rapper ProKid's younger brother, was fatally shot on Monday, 14 February.

the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick have paid tribute to DJ Citi Lyts. Image: @citilyts_sa, @rikyrickworld, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

His death shook the country's entertainment industry when the news broke. He was apparently shot dead in an armed robbery.

The DJ has worked with the likes of Sjava, Saudi and Emtee, among others. The country's musicians have joined music lovers from across the country who have sent their condolences to his family and friends.

House music producer Heavy K took to Instagram and posted a snap of the DJ. He captioned the post:

"I’m sorry bro."

Mzansi rapper Blaklez took to Twitter to react to the news of Citi Lytes untimely passing. He said:

"Condolences to DJ Citi Lyts family, friends and fans. May God cover you. Rest In Peace."

Rapper and businessman Riky Rick also took to the micro-blogging platform to pay tribute to the artist. Riky said:

"Our brother Citi Lyts is gone forever."

Rapper, TV presenter and businessman Cassper Nyovest shared that he last saw City Lyts at a gig in Konka a few days back. The Siyathandana hitmaker said:

"I was just with Dude last week at Konka and he was showing love as always. Always repped the hood, always lived by da code. What a sad morning. Ruthless!!!"

In related news, Briefly News reported that ProKid's young brother DJ Citi Lyts has died. DJ Citi Lyts, real name Sandile Mkhize, was reportedly shot dead by a gang of armed robbers in Soweto in the early hours of Monday, February 14.

Sources who are privy to the incident told news publications that Citi Lyts was closing his joint in Dube Soweto when unidentified armed men in a silver VW Polo pounced on him, took his cash and shot him eight times.

SAPS have confirmed the incident saying that no arrests have been made yet. According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, Citi Lyts was pronounced dead by paramedics who were first to arrive at the scene.

