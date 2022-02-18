DJ Citi Lyts' memorial service took place in Soweto on Thursday, 17 February, with close friends and family in attendance

Some famous faces and family took to the stage to share some touching tributes and memories and the musician's son stood out

Citi Lyts' son Owethu Mkhize spoke about having to experience his very first birthday without his dad just a month after his passing

Sandile Mkhize aka DJ Citi Lyts' family and friends came together in his memory this past Thursday. The musician passed away in the early hours of Monday morning. His son Owethu touched many hearts with his tribute to his father.

The Pace Community College in Soweto hosted DJ Citi Lyts' memorial service on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by family and friends who shared beautiful tributes in remembrance of Sandile Mkhize's life.

TimesLIVE reports that Fifi Copper stepped forward and shared some warm memories of herself, Citi Lyts and his late brother ProKid. She said:

"We're here to celebrate a friend, a brother. I don't even know where to begin ... with the little time that I spent with him, I was with him from 2015 to 2017 and the brother, living in the same house, using the same studio every day ... they always gave me that sister and brother love."

One of the most touching tribute speeches came from Citi Lyts' son, Owethu. The South African reports that the young boy shared his feelings about having to spend his first birthday without his dad. He said:

"Dear dad, I know you didn’t want to leave me this soon, my birthday is next month, and I am sad that you won’t be there. Thank you for being the best, so please walk the path with me from here on and be there for me, I will always love you."

