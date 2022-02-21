Zodwa Wabantu's fans have defended her against trolls claiming she's also sleeping with underage men after snaps of Busta 929 and his young bae surfaced online

The Amapiano music producer has been trending since the snaps of himself with a young girl started doing the rounds on Twitter at the weekend

Peeps shared that Zodwa's Ben 10's are full adults who are over the age of 21 while Busta 929's boo looks like she's not even over 16 years of age

Mzansi peeps have defended Zodwa Wabantu after some men tried to compare her to Busta 929. Busta is trending high on social media after pics of himself spending some time with underage girls surfaced online.

Zodwa Wabantu has been compared to Busta 929 who is accused of dating school girls. Image: @zodwalibram, @busta_929

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano DJ and music producer has been accused of sleeping with teenage girls and drinking with them after the pics leaked online. In defence of the Ngixolele hitmaker, some men shared that Mzansi keeps quiet when Zodwa is doing the same thing.

The reality TV star's stans took to Twitter and jumped to her defence. They agreed that her current bae, Ricardo, is younger than Zodwa Wabantu but he's a grown man. They also said Zodwa's former bae, Ntobeko, was over 21.

@WulanaAviwe said:

"Zodwa's Ben 10s are not under age."

@Musero97_ wrote:

"Zodwa is an adult and dating an adult. This here ain't it bruh."

@LadyMcMame commented:

"If you wanna argue, bring us a pic of Zodwa Wabantu with an underage boy not a 23-year-old adult."

@Musero97_ also said:

"Nah, you're the one trying to justify this Busta thing. Yeah that boy is younger than Zodwa, but he's an adult, old enough to be making his own money and living his own life, he's an adult. Busta is 30+, sleeping with school kids, and judging from the pics, she ain't even 16 yet."

Source: Briefly News