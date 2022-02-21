Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is putting his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni on full blast after finding out that she deceived him

Taking to social media, the Blood and Water star revealed that his ex-wife lied to him about having some shares in a local wine company

The actor even shared that Mboweni, who he married in 2015, put him under so much pressure that he even contemplated committing suicide

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has come out guns blazing at his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni. The actor went on a social media rant calling Mboweni different names including a con artist.

This comes after the former Generations star found out that Mboweni lied about owning shares in a wine company. Ka-Ncube who is currently going through a messy divorce with Palesa Mboweni, wrote to the wine company to claim his share from Palesa's stake.

According to ZAlebs, the actor and Mboweni were married in community of property, therefore he wanted to claim his 50% share from the Palesa Wines brand. Writing to the company, Sello said:

“My ex-wife had indicated to me that she owns a wine brand to what I have since discovered to possibly could have been a lie, she told me that she owns the brand Palesa Wines. I have shared your details with my lawyer in terms of us seeking clarity on the truth regarding my ex-wife’s affairs and business interests as I was married to her in the community of property, and I’m therefore entitled to 50% of anything that she would also have owned at the time.”

Sunday World reports that Ka-Ncube got a rude awakening when the wine company uniWines Holdings wrote back to him saying that his ex-wife is in no way affiliated with the company.

“Ms Palesa Mboweni has no affiliation with uniWines Holdings or the Palesa Brand. Ms. Palesa Mboweni is not the owner of the Palesa brand. Ms. Palesa Mboweni is not contractually bound in any way to act as an Ambassador on behalf of Palesa brand. The Palesa brand is registered in the name of uniWines Holding (Pty) Ltd since 2011/06/13,” read part of the company's response.

Taking to social media following the huge blow in the face, the actor had no nice things to say about his ex-wife. He said she was a con artist who used him. Ka-Ncube added that he was not calling out Mboweni because he wants to expose her but to warn others about scammers.

He said:

"I'm not fighting this matter because I want to bash my ex-wife, I want the truth to be known and maybe I can help the young men who may fall victim to women similar to my ex-wife."

