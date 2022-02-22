Mzansi rapper-turned-businessman Cassper Nyovest has shared a tasteful response to a tweep who accused the star's alcohol brand to be a bit too strong for some people

The peep shared a clip of drunk man sleeping on the floor and a bottle of Billiato next to him and claimed he passed out after drinking Mufasa's booze brand

Mufasa denied that the man drank his liquor brand but shared that the peep was only trying to frame him and the star's fans also defended their fave

Cassper Nyovest has responded to a tweep who jokingly accused his liquor brand of being a little too lit. The peep shared a video of a man who was fast asleep on the floor next to a Billiato bottle.

Cassper Nyovest has responded to a video of a drunk man who allegedly drank his liquor brand. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The tweep alleged that the man passed out after he drank a bottle of the rapper's adult beverage. Mufasa took to his timeline to defend his alcohol line.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker denied that the man became dead-drunk after sipping on his beverage. He shared that maybe he drank something else.SAHipHopMag reports that Cassper Nyovest replied to the funny clip:

"Hahaha. Haikhona, I think this broer drank something else and they are framing Billiato. Le keepa di bottlolo le refilla ka di gala gala [you store bottles and refill them]. Enjoy responsibly bafethu, eseng so."

The star's followers took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the video. Most of them defended their fave.

@smartedits034 said:

"He drank some Traditional Beer now they tryna frame u Cass... black people thou."

@JustMnisi wrote:

"The funny part here on the video is that you can tell the Billiato bottle is upright. You can tell someone just put it there njee so it looks like Billiato is the reason."

@Leenel_T commented:

"Seems Cass is here to knock out everyone. First it was with the gloves, now this."

@D1Dizzy said:

"So Billiato and Black Label ke same WhatsApp group."

@ronniedrixx wrote:

"Just know excessive consumption of liquor is harmful. Whether it’s Billiato or the traditional one, shouldn’t be in excess as there are consequences…"

@AyandaB16 added:

"Definitely framing Billiato!"

Andile Mpisane buys all the Billiato bottles at Konka

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest revealed that Andile Mpisane bought all the Billiato bottles that were left at Konka in Soweto.

The rapper-turned-businessman shared that his recently launched liquor brand went out of stock after the Royal AM boss bought all of it on Sunday night, 27 December.

Mufasa took to Twitter to praise MaMkhize's son for his support. At the time, Cassper shared that his adult beverage would only be available on the second week of 2022. The Siyathandana hitmaker captioned his post:

"Andile Mpisane just bought all the Billiato that was left at Konka when he walked in. Ke GTA! MOVIE !!! We officially out of stock until the 2nd week of Jan. Le re biditse stock out!!! Thank you for everybody's support!!! The hottest drink this summer!!!"

