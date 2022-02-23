Sho Madjozi was one of the biggest talents that South Africa had to offer and has just slowly disappeared from the scene

The Tsonga musician's sound and style was so hard to miss, so it's no wonder that Mzansi is starting to worry about her whereabouts

Fans took to social media to ask where Sho has gone and some came up with hilarious theories that left peeps in stitches

Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif better known as Sho Madjozi has gone rather quiet in the past few years and peeps have started to worry. A fan took to social media to ask what happened to the vibrant musician, sparking a rather funny chat about possible reasons for her absence.

Wakanda Forever hitmaker Sho Madjozi was the biggest music sensation in Mzansi for a good few years until lockdown hit and he vanished. Someone as big as Sho is sure to raise some questions should she go quiet.

Earlier this week, a concerned fan took to Twitter to ask if anybody knew what was happening with the hitmaker. The question sparked a conversation that resulted in Mzansi coming up with hilarious reasons why Sho Madjozi has gone quiet.

@gladiataa said:

"Ukhona, but since she started hanging with that Cena guy. We can't see her."

@MbalulaFikile wrote:

"Hey ask again, She disappeared with that talent gone."

@Mavasero replied:

"She is married to John Cena and currently training for women's wrestling."

@rhirhandzu said:

"She met John Cena and now we can’t see her."

The South African reports that transport minister Fikile Mbaula was ragged for his comment about Sho disappearing with all of her talents. Tweeps suggested that Mbalula stays off social media and focuses on fixing the potholes.

“It’s our time”: Sho Madjozi celebrates vaccine rollout for 18 to 35-year-olds

The last time Briefly News reported on Sho Madjozi, it was because young people had taken to social media to celebrate the vaccine rollout in South Africa being extended to 18 - 35-year-olds. Sho Madjozi encouraged people to head to Power House in Houghton, Johannesburg.

Madjozi uploaded a video of herself getting the jab, she winces in pain as the injecting punctures her arm. When the health worker dabs her arm with cotton wool, Sho asks, "Is that it?"

She celebrates getting the vaccine with a big smile and raises her arms in the air. Social media users have shared their reactions to the expansion of the vaccine rollout with the hashtag #VaccineRollOutSA.

