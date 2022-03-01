South African musician Toya Delazy has shared the exciting news that she and her partner Allison Chaig are about to be parents

The media personality shared the news of the pregnancy on her social media with a series of photoshoot snaps

The lovely couple has been together for the past 10 years and tied the knot late last year at St Geroge's Town Hall in the UK

Toya Delazy is gearing up to take on the role of being a mother. The Pump It On hitmaker is expecting her first child with her partner of ten years, Allison Chang.

Toya Delazy is preparing herself to take on the responsibility of being a mother. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Toya Delazy has fully cemented herself in the UK with her wife Allison Chaig. The My City hitmaker is getting ready to start a family.

TimesLIVE reports that Toya made the announcement that she is expecting a baby on her social media. Delazy looked extremely excited to take on motherhood, as she and Allison posed alongside her growing belly.

Toya's Instagram post read:

"And just like that...Guide us universe, as we walk into this next chapter of our lives. Thank you for choosing us to bring forth this beautiful life force - We know it's an incredible gift and miracle.. I love you my gorgeous @alissonchaig doing this with you is one of the most incredible experiences, I couldn't have chosen a better soul to build umuzi kamama.. Here's to the part called Motherhood, LIVUMILE, We're pregnant, I'm gonna be a MOMMY."

