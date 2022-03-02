Skeem Saam’s Lydia Mokgokoloshi is not going to stop acting just because she is 82, she just bagged a new role

Phil Mphela dropped the news on Twitter, claiming that Lydia is joining the cast of Giyani: Land Of Blood

Some could not believe that Lydia is actually taking on another role while others were overjoyed to see it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Skeem Saam’s Lydia Mokgokoloshi is walking proof that talent does not die with age. Bagging a new role at the impressive age of 82, Lydia is a true inspiration.

Congratulations are in order for Skeem Saam star Lydia Mokgokoloshi. The actress has scored a new acting gig. Image: Twitter / @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Many people think that talents fade with age, however, true talent never does. The harder you work at something, the better you become.

According to the Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela, the veteran actress will be joining the popular SABC 2's telenovela Giyani: Land Of Blood fam.

"Veteran actress, best known to tv viewers as MmaNkwesheng and Nkoko Mantsha on #SkeemSaam, will play Manoko’s mother.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lydia is a South African actress, best known for her role as Koko Mantsha and the mother of Charity Ramabu and grandmother of Katlego and Joseph in the SABC 1 soap, Skeem Saam. Her most notable role was as Mma Nkwesheng in the 1980s drama, Bophelo ke Semphekgo.

The people of Mzansi express their surprise over Lydia’s new role

While some are excited to see Lydia in action, others are a little concerned as to why she is still working at the age of 82.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@PhelisaDlamini said:

“I didn't read the tweet I only saw the Pic and I thought to myself OMG how many people are we losing in just 2 months of this year. Then after reading the tweet I was so relieved phew you almost gave me chest pains ”

@Melanic_Shawn said:

@thapelomorongoa said:

'Skeem Saam' viewers drag teary Lehasa as pretty takes matters into her own hands

In other Skeem Saam news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa and Pretty's names are trending as the fans of the soapie discuss their relationship.

The viewers are dragging Lehasa after he shed tears when he heard that Pretty decided to have an abortion when the businessman rejected her.

Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, chased Pretty and her family away when they visited his house to let him know about Pretty's pregnancy. Lerato Marabe portrays the character of Pretty in the soapie.

Source: Briefly News