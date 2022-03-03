Zodwa Wabantu is taking her ancestral calling rather seriously and took a moment to share a video giving her followers guidance

The media personality stunned many social media users when she announced that she had answered the call of her ancestors

Zodwa advised her followers to open themselves up to receiving blessings in the form of opportunities provided by their ancestors

Zodwa Wabantu has given her followers some valuable words of wisdom. The controversial celeb is currently completing initiation school and has used some of the pearls she learnt from her mentor and is passing them over to her fans.

Zodwa Wabantu has told her followers to stop picking and choosing their blessings and opportunities. The media personality told fans that prayers can be answered in more than one way, so they should always be open to receiving.

The entertainer took to Instagram to share the informative video, fully kitted out in her attire from initiation school.

TimesLIVE reported that Zodwa said:

"Remember when you pray to God or uk'phahla asking for a job and money, you didn't say to the ancestors you will choose the job, you didn't say to God you will choose the job. You didn't say to your ancestors when it comes to money you won't take R10 you want R100,000."

@wendy.jordan said:

"So much power and wisdom in this Mazo."

@kgomotso_mad wrote:

"Basically we must be specific in our prayers."

@cindy_mlangeni commented:

"Too much wisdom asbonge."

