Ayanda Thabethe is counting down the days until she gets to hold her beautiful little boy in her arms and her friends are building the excitement

Those who attended the media personality's special day shared photos from her stunning baby shower throughout the weekend

Thabethe almost broke the internet when she announced that was expecting a baby a little over a month ago, leaving fans feeling excited

Ayanda Thabethe had the help of her family and friends in showering her little bundle of joy. This past weekend saw Ayanda's envious baby shower draped in an elegant blue as she had her own take on the Tiffany & Co jewellery brand.

It's only been a month since TV personality Ayanda Thabethe announced that she was expecting a little boy. The celeb's loved ones have thrown her the most gorgeous baby shower to celebrate.

ZAlebs reports that the baby shower was inspired by the popular American jewellery company Tiffany & Co, calling the event 'Ayanda & Co'. The event was rather private as Ayanda is yet to share photos of the day on her own social media.

Fellow mommy-to-be Blue Mbombo attended the baby shower along with another famous boy mommy, Anele Mdoda. The 947 Breakfast Show host took to Instagram to give followers a sneak peek into the baby shower.

Ayanda Thabethe shares that she’s having a baby boy with a lavish pink & blue gender reveal bash, celebs react

Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe put together an epic party for her incoming bundle of joy’s gender reveal and shared a video from it on Instagram yesterday. The clips showed off the gorgeous event that saw everything - from the food to the decor and outfits - stick to a baby blue and pink concept.

Since there weren’t many famous faces spotted in the reel, it is safe to assume that Ayanda had her closest family and friends with her at the event. The media personality jumped for joy, hugging her loved ones as soon as the confetti rained down.

Although it seemed very few of Ayanda’s industry friends got invitations to the bash, they still came out in numbers to show her some love. Several Mzansi stars took to her comment section to wish her and her unborn little one the best.

