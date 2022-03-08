South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi has been making strides with his designs, both locally and internationally

Rich Mnisi recently collaborated with Adidas on the Homeland collection and South Africans are here for it

The fashion designer has been trending on social media as fans celebrate how he infused his Tsonga roots into the collection

Renowned South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi is making a name for himself in the fashion world. Not only has some of his designs been won by local and international stars such as Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba and Ciara, but he is also collaborating with international brands.

Rich Mnisi has been applauded for including his African and Tsonga heritages in his new Adidas collection called 'Homeland'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mnisi recently collaborated with Adidas for his collection dubbed Homeland. The first-of-its-kind collection features a lineup of beautiful, bold pieces.

Speaking on the collection on his Instagram page, Rich Mnisi said the range is special and different because it celebrates his identity and his roots. Not only that, but the collection also contains sports apparel, including tennis wear, swimwear and running gear, which is also a first for the designer. He said:

"We are proud to announce our collaboration with @adidas on a collection that features a lineup of beautiful, bold pieces that celebrate Rich Mnisi’s Tsonga heritage with pieces that support a range of sports including running, cycling, swimming, and training.

"HOMELAND is a symbol of returning oneself to the ancestral ground she rests on. The personification that is the continent of our birth and the home of humanity. A place that celebrates the spirit of her children. Her roots are the source of life."

According to Paper Magazine, the collection was initially supposed to be a streetwear collection but it evolved to later include sports apparel.

"In the early stages, we were thinking it would be more lifestyle looks, but the more we collaborated and explored, it felt so right to bring the Rich Mnisi designs and patterns to Adidas' sports performance pieces," Mnisi told the publication.

Rich Mnisi has received praise from social media users after they got a glimpse of the designs. Many applauded him for infusing his Tsonga heritage into the range.

@master_ponig noted:

"I actually love the fact that collection is made out of African inspiration. RichMnisi is giving back to his culture, he’s proud of his origin and is embracing it, I love that❤️❤️#adidasxRichMnisi"

@Siphesi17525359 wrote:

"What I love the most about the Homeland collection is the way how it designed with beautiful cultural design colours #adidasxRichMnisi"

@QweenTitle said:

"I love how cultural diversity meets fashion and looks aesthetically pleasing. I could wear this anywhere in the world and feel on trend whilst being proudly South African."

