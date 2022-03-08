Podcast and Chill host MacG shared some spicy details about why he got fired from YFM back in the day when he was still the owner of club Paparazzi

The opinionated podcaster shared that there was dead air for an hour during his show because he was outside the studio trying to smash a young lady who "played hard to get"

MacG hilariously told his crew that he did not even get to smash the girl of his dreams and on top of all that he got fired with immediate effect

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MacG has shared why he was fired from YFM. The Podcast and Chill host told his crew on the latest episode of the podcast that the station showed him the door because it went off air for a whole hour while he was trying to smash a lady he brought from his club.

‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacG got fired from YFM because he was trying to smash a lady he brought to studio. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

He said at the time he owned Paparazzi and had drove straight from there to the YFM studios. Before he left his club, he saw a girl he always wanted and she agreed to come with him to the station's studio.

MacG did his first link and played one song before he went out to try and smash. He says he thought he had cued some music for 30 minutes to his surprise, peeps called him to let him know about the dead air.

"We had been off air since my last link, for an hour."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The station fired him with immediate effect for something he did not even get. He did not smash on the night because the lady "was playing hard to get".

"I didn't even smash."

Peeps took to Twitter to react to his story. Many laughed out loud at the fact that the star has been through a lot in his career.

@MrSoWhat31 wrote:

"But #MacG was so unprofessional, hahaha."

@Glitts said:

"Lol, maybe that cake was a blessing in disguise because at the present moment he’s flourishing."

@Kgonego8 commented:

"MacG is a real G."

@ThabangTmpande said:

"I love the fact that @MacGUnleashed is not trying to be perfect."

@holygoufdon wrote:

"MacG is too much."

@Otso97632901 added:

"You deserved to be fired???????? haibo."

DJ Maphorisa admits a MacG interview can ruin a celeb's career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently to admit that going to Podcast and Chill with MacG for an interview can ruin celebs' careers.

The likes of Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub were slammed by many after they had a case of slippery tongue while on the popular podcast. They trended for days after their interviews and their careers have taken a nosedive since then.

DJ Maphorisa took to Instagram Live recently to warn his peers in the entertainment industry to prepare properly before a sit down with the YouTuber. Peeps shared mixed views on the Izolo hitmaker's take on the podcast. Many peeps shared that MacG doesn't force anyone to say things that could destroy their careers on the show.

Source: Briefly News