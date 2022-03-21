A driven man launched his food truck that primarily sells township food and took to Twitter to announce the achievement

He promised to launch yet another one at one of Johannesburg's busy shopping centres and Tweeps were thrilled at the news

Peeps are impressed with his food truck menu and promised that they would be his customers soon

Actor, presenter and media personality, Moshe Ndiki, launched his new business venture - a food truck selling kasi meals like kotas.

Moshe announced the launch on Twitter and shared pics. He coupled the news of his food truck launch with even sweeter news:

"Launching another one at Fourways Crossing."

He promised delicious meals served with dollops of love and credited his achievement to God.

Moshe announce the launch of his food truck business and promised to open another one soon which left Mzansi thrilled. Image: @MosheNdiki/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were happy for Moshe and expressed their excitement at the prospect of having a food truck near them that sells kotas. His followers promised to support his food joint as soon as it opens.

@Precious_ET rejoiced at finally having a place to buy her favourite food:

"Been searching everywhere for a place that sells kotas in Fourways so I cannot wait."

@hellen_teffo mused:

Happy customer @Sli_Buth confirmed that:

"The prices are also reasonable."

@akho_m praised Moshe:

@TheRealQueenBe_ promised:

"Two streets from me, I'll be there."

Chef-turned-businessman inspires Mzansi with his food truck hustle: “Talk about black excellence”

Food trucks have turned out to be a popular side hustle for many South Africans nowadays. According to Briefly News, a young Mzansi entrepreneur and founder of GRUB WORX, Tiyani Maluleke, aka the "Burger Uncle", serves scrumptious dishes and inspired the youth.

The self-taught chef from Soweto in Gauteng combined his love for food and his business skills when he turned his vehicle into a food truck, from which he sells burgers in his community. From repairing the pickup to creating the custom frame for the kitchen setup, Maluleke completed all of the work by himself.

His amazing work was shared on Facebook and online users have saluted the businessman on his success.

