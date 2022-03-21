Jennifer and Ben Affleck announced that they rekindled their romance in April 2021, a move that no one saw coming, not even their fans

Since then, the movie stars have made big changes, such as purchasing a million-dollar house together to show that they are in it for the long run

'Bennifer', as their fans affectionately call them, are definitely celebrity couple goals as they always do cutesy stuff for each other

Lovebirds Jennifer and Ben Affleck appear ready to start a family together with their kids.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumoured to be buying a mansion. Photo: @BenandJlo.

Source: Instagram

According to TMZ, the couple has spent at least $50 million (R700 million) on a mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, which is now in escrow. The 20,000 square-foot mansion is said to have 10 chambers and 17 shower rooms, as well as several kitchens, a movie theatre, a gym and a pool.

Children will live

According to the publication, both J Lo and Affleck's children are expected to live in the ultra-private mansion, which is bordered by trees and offers a spectacular view of the city. The seller, Texas millionaire Todd Lemkin, had offered the house for $65 million.

Lopez and Affleck's second attempt appeared to be paying off and last month, the singer revealed why their relationship in the early 2000s didn't really work out.

First attempt

She told Rolling Stone that the first attempt was a harrowing experience as it's among memories she considered burying deep and she tried to move on with her life.

Jennifer also noted that she considered the experience one of the happiest times of her life as she was deeply in love, but the criticism destroyed them.

She added that they have both matured, and this is like having a second shot at love.

