Hollywood actor and fashion influencer, Julia Fox, recently stepped out in an all-denim ensemble

In the photos which she shared via her Instagram page, Fox is seen rocking mini tube top over a low-rise pair of denim pants

The photos which have since gone viral on social media has sparked mixed reactions amongst fashion lovers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Julia Fox may be in Kanye West's past but she most certainly is in everybody's present, especially when it has to do with causing a buzz with every look she rocks.

Just recently, the actress and fashionista stepped out in a rather daring look comprising of all things denim.

The actress' look has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @juliafox

Source: Instagram

In the photos which she shared via her Instagram page, the mother of one sported a denim attire which according to her post, she made herself.

She rocked a tiny tube top over a pair of low-rise jeans - its waistband ripped out. She paired the look with some denim boots and carried a bag made of denim pants as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users react

neantombela:

"This outfit makes her looks like she doesn’t bath."

yousra_g78:

"No no no."

rana99_0:

"Very bad."

president_alexx:

"I can donate her clothes.. what a poor!!"

faroutgypsy:

"Trying too hard!"

tasnim_toka:

"People don't know what to do with there money "

buffy73:

"That top is going to fall down. "

shaniyah_starr:

"The shoes yes the bag yes the rest lacks creativity."

zissi_lein:

"Oh wow.... that's...kinda ugly to me."

ahmed_.a95:

"It is better to be naked."

Red wedding dress designed by bold fashion designer captures Saffas

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that eccentric designer and founder of BMashilo Designs, Bonolo Mashilo, pushed the envelope with her breathtaking bridal creation that she posted on Twitter.

She posted two pics on her Twitter account to show off her scarlet design with the caption:

"My bride asked for a red dress with a touch of Muenda print."

Tweeps agreed that she exceeded the bride's expectation as the dress was beautiful.

Added to the praise from people on Twitter, Bonolo also received questions from peeps who would have liked to have her creation in future.

Source: Briefly News