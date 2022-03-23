Popular podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka have hilariously narrated how one of their followers made them believe they could interview Tom Cruise

The podcasters said the unnamed chiller contacted them and told them that he could make the interview possible

MacG and Sol took the chance and drove all the way to Mpumalanga to meet their fan, but they never got to see or interview the Mission Impossible star

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka have revealed how they were made to believe that they could score an interview with international superstar Tom Cruise.

MacG and Sol discuss how they were made to believe that they could meet Tom Cruise. Image: @macgunleashed and @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Cruise was in the country to shoot his upcoming movie Mission Impossible 8, and the podcasters were presented with a chance not only to meet with him but to interview him.

Speaking on the recent episode of their controversial podcast Podcast and Chill, Sol and MacG narrated the whole ordeal to their fans.

ZAlebs reports that the chiller who contacted them claimed that he could get them to meet up with Cruise. The publication adds that it was when they got there that they realised that it was a 'mission impossible'.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The two added that they were given false Covid-19 test results; hence they could get into the set.

DJ Sbu admits to being scammed R20K by cryptocurrency fraudsters: "Because you want the money, you're trapped"

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu has opened up about his not so smooth journey in the NFT and cryptocurrency world. The For A Reason hitmaker said when he lost around R20K to fraudsters when he first tried his hand at the cryptocurrency business.

According to TimesLIVE, DJ Sbu is the first local star to sell 10 pieces of NFTs in a short space of three days with his first album, DJ Sbu Enters The Metaverse.

The publication adds that DJ Sbu is also looking to launch more in the space in April and June this year. In an interview with the outlet, the musician said cryptocurrency has provided people with creative options to sell their content. He said:

"I'm finding more creative ways of dropping my music, incorporating it with my cryptocurrency knowledge."

Source: Briefly News