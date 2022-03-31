Media personality K Naomi has given Mzansi the first look at her bundle of joy, who she refers to as Baby P, and penned a sweet message to her little girl

The TV presenter gave birth to her daughter recently and she shared how much she loves her and how she'll take care of Baby P

Mzansi celebs who are also mothers took to K Naomi's timeline to let her know how cute her little girl is and how fast she's growing

K Naomi has taken to social media to share a first look at her bundle of joy. The TV presenter penned a sweet tribute to her daughter, Baby P.

K Naomi posted a cute snap of her daughter, Baby P. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

The stunner assured her lil girl that she'll try by all means to take care of Baby P because she's a big part of her happiness. She promised to support and teach her baby all the ups and downs of life.

In the touching post K Naomi posted on Instagram, she expressed how much she and her hubby love Baby P. She added that Baby P is her "heart in human form".

Mzansi celebs took to her comment section to react to the first pic of Baby P that K Naomi has shared on her timeline since she was born.

djzinhle wrote:

"She’s so cute."

basetsanakumalo said:

"She is too nunus for days. Such a treasure. A God thing indeed."

lornamaseko commented:

"She's growing up so fast."

missdenisezimba said:

"My Goodness!!! Motherhood is your calling!"

iamleanned wrote:

"Oh mommy! She’s beautiful."

ilovemelmo added:

"Bathong, nana! Cutest lil human!"

K Naomi shares stunning pics of her baby shower

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K Naomi took to social media to share snaps from her lit baby shower. The TV personality shared that her boo, friends and family threw her the party before they welcomed Baby P to the world.

The stunner shared that she and her bae cannot wait to welcome their first bundle of joy to the world. She posted 14 beautiful snaps from the baby shower on her official Instagram account. She captioned her post:

"We can’t wait to meet you Baby P! #PhotoDump. I hope this is the space you come into, filled with all this joy, all this love and support."

Source: Briefly News