The much-anticipated boxing match between South African musicians Naak Musiq and Cassper Nyovest is inching closer

The match, which will take place on 9 April in Sun City, Johannesburg, has been the talk of the town since the celebs challenged each other

Cassper and Naak Musiq, who have been throwing jabs at each other on social media, finally got to meet face to face before the big fight

The much-awaited big fight between two of Mzansi's music heavyweights is getting closer. The stars have had their fans divided as they debate who will win the match.

Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq are both ready to fight each other. Image:@iamnaakmusiq and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper and Naak recently had a standoff during a press conference in Joburg. The standoff assured fans that the two are ready to battle it out in the boxing ring.

According to ZAlebs, Mufasa said he is ready for the big day, and no one can stand between him and his win. He added that he has been training hard in preparation for the big day and hopes his opponent is also ready. He said:

"I'm too ready man. Nobody can stand in front of me I won’t even lie man.

“I hope they’ve been putting in work because trust me, I’m on fire. If they did not train, then it’s definitely going to show. I know that I’m going to ‘Naaq’ Musiq out. I’ve put in the work, and I hope that I don’t hurt him too much. I’m telling you, at this point in time I don’t think there’s a celebrity who can stand Infront of me."

The publication also added that Cassper hopes that the matches will put boxing in the spotlight. The star feels that the sport has been neglected, and much needs to be done to revive it.

"I really like the sport, and I feel like boxing in South Africa was dead, and I feel like we have great champions in the country that people didn't know about.

"I feel like boxing has been struggling. We don't even have money for training camps. So I felt that if I put my name behind it and did a big event, it would actually help everyone else."

Social media users are still debating about who will win the match. Some feel that Cassper will win because he knocked out Slik Talk in their first match. Others are however saying that Cass is all talk and no action.

@Amoschaa said:

"Naak won't outplay Cassper I think Cassper has stamina"

@Mbusha2 noted:

"Naakmusiq is gonna knock Cass I feel it"

somizi added:

"For a second I thought it was a ️‍ wedding.....may the best man win gents..."

AKA and Cassper Nyovest tease fight after heated Twitter argument: “Let’s just give the people a show”

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and AKA facing off in the boxing ring would go down in the history of the Mzansi hip hop industry. The pair, who are sworn enemies, have been teasing a fight since 2020.

Last year, the fight almost became a reality but was cancelled. Cassper recently revealed to a fan that he had to pull out from the fight because he felt sorry for the Energy hitmaker. AKA clapped back at Mufasa, saying the fight was cancelled because "his dad had a dream".

AKA's saucy clap-back had the streets buzzing and prompted Cassper to challenge him to a match. Mufasa even suggested that the two can square it off after Cassper and Naaq Musiq's scheduled match at Sun City in April.

