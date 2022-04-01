Khutso Theledi and Mo Flava have reunited on Metro FM and trended on social media when they did their first show together after six years

The two broadcasters used to do a show together at YFM six years ago but it ended when Mo Flava bagged an offer to do the morning show at Metro FM

Khutso and Mo's fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on their first show this Friday and to welcome Khutso to the SABC radio station

Khutso Theledi and Mo Flava have reunited on Metro FM. The two stars did their first morning show together this Friday, 1 April.

Mo Flava and Khutso Theledi reunited on Metro FM this Friday, 1 April.

Source: Instagram

Khutso and Mo used to have a show on YFM six years ago but it ended when Mo was offered a job at Metro. Their fans are happy that the two have finally reunited as Khutso shed tears on air when Mo left YFM back then.

Metro FM listeners have taken to Twitter to welcome Khutso Theledi to the national radio station. The star's Johannesburg listeners shared that they've followed their fave from YFM to the biggest commercial radio station in Mzansi.

@DaisyUndisputed wrote:

"Khutso Theledi is the girl she thinks she is. I followed her to Metro now. Eish but I love Dj Ankletap morning stories."

@LeratoMannya said:

"Metro FM brought Khutso and Mo back together. Guess what I’m listening to this morning?"

@Lindiwe65134603 commented:

"Welcome Khutso to Metro FM. Mhmmmmm that voice."

@TloksLepara_ wrote:

"I remember when @moflavadj and @KhutsoTheledi were doing an afternoon drive on YFM, Khutso literally cried on air when Mo was leaving for @METROFMSA. Six years later, they are doing a show together again. Modimo o mogolo and I am happy for Khutso. Been monitoring her growth."

@Mlu_towers added:

"It's good to listen to Khutso on a different frequency, drag Sol Phenduka along guys, we need the flavour one more time."

Metro FM announces new line-up with Tbo Touch and Khutso Theledi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Metro FM has announced its new line-up. The listeners will hear the new voices the station has added on top of the talent it has from 1 April.

The SABC took to social media to reveal the biggest commercial radio station's line-up. As expected, Tbo Touch will take over the afternoon drive slot from SPHEctacular and DJ Naves.

Lerato Kganyago will be joined by Idols SA presenter ProVerb on the midday show and Mo Flava will co-host the breakfast show with former YFM presenter Khutso Theledi.

