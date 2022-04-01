Makhadzi took to social media to share that she has bagged major international recognition after she received a nod in the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The Matorokisi hitmaker has been nominated in the Favourite African Star category and has asked her fans to vote in their numbers so she can bring the accolade home

The Limpopo-born singer's fans congratulated her on the good news and promised to vote for their fave after she received the huge overseas recognition

Makhadzi has bagged major international recognition. The Mzansi singer has been nominated for this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Source: Instagram

The excited Matorokisi hitmaker took to social media to let her over 600k followers know about the good news. The star begged her fans to vote for her so she could bring home the Favourite African Star award.

Makhadzi has been putting out great music and performing across the country and the African continent. Her hard work in the entertainment space is finally being recognised overseas. According to TshisaLIVE, the star captioned her Instagram post:

"We are nominated for Nickelodeon awards. Please follow link on my bio to vote."

The Limpopo-born performer's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her on the exciting nod. They promised to vote for their fave.

mpumii_733 said:

"Congratulations queen. I will also put you in my prayers. I really enjoy seeing this woman progressing."

mawelakgothatso commented:

"This is yours, queen."

lindiwenxumalo_ wrote:

"We’re coming for everything, congratulations Queen!"

nana_mgazi commented:

"I voted many times already. Congratulations."

faithy_mol4 said:

"Wow this is big. Congratulations."

ferroza_e wrote:

"You deserve it. Congrats."

aloosany added:

"Congratulations Khadzi, the awards is yours. I mean you just filled up Botswana stadium."

Source: Briefly News