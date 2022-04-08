Former The Queen actor SK Khoza has had many social media concerned about his recent erratic behaviour

Khoza was recorded hurling insults at different people in different locations prompting peeps to suggest he is using drugs

TV personality and Khoza's friend Zola Hashatsi has reached out to the star via social media urging him to get in touch

Media personality Zola Hashatsi has reached out to industry colleague SK Khoza following his recent disturbing videos.

Khoza made headlines when videos of him hurling insults at an elderly white man and a security guard on different occasions went viral.

Zola Hashatsi has reached out to fellow actor SK Khoza following his recent disturbing videos. Image: @zola_hashatsi and @skcoza

Taking to his Instagram page actor and friend Zola Hashatsi reached out to Khoza. He also urged fellow celebrities to join hands and assist Khoza as he is clearly going through a rough patch, TimesLIVE reports.

Speaking in an interview with the outlet Zola added that people are turning a blind eye to what is happening to SK but if anything bad were to happen they will start posting about him. He said:

"He's a friend and fellow thespian ... Reaching out to him on social media is just to make aware other fellow thespians and 'friends' ... So it's just a wake-up call for people to be aware and to try to help because if anything happens to him — God forbid — we'll see people coming through."

The actor also added that after seeing the viral videos of his friend, he is convinced that there is a force behind it because the SK Khoza he knows would never display such character. He added:

"It just hurts because you can see that, it's not him. He's not in control of what's happening to him. It's just out of character. It's not him. I've worked with him, so I know SK. That's just not him. Something is controlling or someone is doing voodoo work."

SK Khoza: More alarming footage surfaces after resort denies claims of racial slurs

Briefly News previously reported that social media went into overdrive when a disturbing video of former The Queen actor SK Khoza surfaced. In the video, Khoza was seen shouting racial slurs and profanities at an older white man at a lodge.

Peeps raised concerns over the star's mental health, with many calling on his family and close friends to help him get the necessary help. Khoza, however, cleared the air in an interview with Sunday World.

He said his erratic behaviour was a response to a racial slur by the staff at the lodge.

