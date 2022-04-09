The celebrity fight between Cassper Nysovest and Naak MusiQ is heating up with people taking sides

The latest celebrity to take sides is Black Coffee who thinks Cassper is going to win the boxing match between the musicians

Social media users took to the comment section to weigh in on Black Coffee's assumption that Cassper is going to win the fight

The celebrity fight between Naak MusiQ and Cassper Nyovest has had a lot of people taking sides and celebrities are no exception.

One of the latest celebs to choose sides is Black Coffee who took to Twitter to let the world know who he thought was going to win the fight and whom he was backing.

Black Coffee captioned the tweet with:

"I love you guys both @NaakMusiQ & @casspernyovest, my money is on @casspernyovest on this one. May the best man win."

Social media users took to the comment section to share their opinion on the fight

@Collen_KM:

"I know as a celebrity I am supposed to avoid violence at all cost but why do Cass and Naak look like they are about to shapa lamza on this pic."

@Rodney30021801:

"I want NaakMusiQ to win this fight for peace sake..."

@tumiwamodimo:

"Naak looks like a type of Street fight guy... And it does not get over until he thinks it's over."

@_officialMoss:

"Lol, you shouldn’t compare Naak @NaakMusiQ with Slik Talk @SlikTalk_SA grootman… … With due respect, you are wrong on this one. We all know Cass @casspernyovest is the biggest boxer in SA right now after bo Baby Jake. My money is on Naak bro, we wait and see. "

"Muscle man": Cassper Nyovest shares that he's ready to knock out Naak Musiq

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is ready for his fight with Naak Musiq. The rapper took to social media to respond to a fan who asked if he was ready to exchange blows with the muscular singer.

The Siyathandana hitmaker and the actor will square off on Saturday, 9 April in the match dubbed Celeb City at Sun City. One of Mufasa's fans took to his timeline to comment about the upcoming fight.

The concerned tweep asked Cass on Twitter if he's ready now that the boxing match is just a few days away. The wealthy rapper is ready in terms of preparations for the fight he's now just tying up loose ends. Cassper Nyovest said:

"Yes sir. Now it's just final Tweaks and loosening up. Getting the mind ready for whatever that might happen on Saturday. We gone see what muscle man got."

