BET award-winning artist Sho Madjozi shared a heartbreaking tribute with fans on Instagram to her younger sister, who passed away two years ago

The John Cena hitmaker also revealed that her sister's memorial will be held this coming Easter weekend back home in her Limpopo village

South African celebrities and Madjozi fans are consoling the artist during this time, sending her love and commending her strength

South African singer and songwriter Sho Madjozi lost her younger sister, Mkhanani 'Nyeleti' Maganye, two years ago in December in a car accident in Bungeni Village. Madjozi took a break from social media following the loss, which caused her not to make it to already-booked shows.

The singer started trending after for being scarce, but she returned to social media to explain to fans what she had been dealing with.

Sho Madjozi shares a tribute on Instagram to her sister ahead of her memorial this weekend. Image: @shomadjozi

Her former management team also thanked organisers of the shows the artist was booked for, for understanding why she couldn't perform at the time. They also acknowledged fans' disappointment after looking forward to seeing the artist hit the stage.

On Monday, the award-winning singer took to Instagram to share that her sister's memorial will be held this coming Easter weekend.

"It’s my little sister’s memorial this weekend. It’s been 2 years since she left us and I have not been the same since. She was the bubbliest, sweetest girl and I miss her so much. For her sake, I need to celebrate her life and pick myself up again. Rest well, Nyeleti. Love you always."

South African celebrities and fans flooded the comment section to send some love to the artist during this time, with radio personality DJ @ph_rawx saying:

"WE GETTING LIFTED THIS WEEKEND!!!"

@biggirl.brain said:

"RIP, keep pushing, I am sure it must be hard."

Presenter and rapper @moozlie said:

"Such a sweet girl. Sending love & light."

@kwaai_media added:

"So sorry for your loss, sending you love."

@katebomz said:

"Sending you love, can’t stop remembering the making up jokes. 'Bisou'."

@blaqq_bear added:

"Grief comes in waves, sweetheart. Wishing you a soft journey through it."

