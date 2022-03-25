BET Award-winning South African star Sho Madjozi wants to celebrate her birthday in a unique way

The John Cena hitmaker recently shared with her fans that she has been through a lot, and she wants a different birthday celebration

She said she wants to have the celebrations back in the village in Limpopo, surrounded by family and friends

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Celebrity birthday celebrations are usually full of glitz and glamour. However, South African award-winning singer and songwriter Sho Madjozi wants to celebrate her special day in a different way.

Sho Madjozi has hinted that she wants a different birthday party this year. Image: @shomadjozi and Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Huku hitmaker is known to always encompass her rich and colourful African culture in her music and performances. This year, she wants to include her colourful traditional outfits in her birthday celebrations.

Sho Madjozi revealed in a recent Instagram post that a perfect birthday celebration for her would be a village party with performances from some of her favourite artists, fun games and prizes. She also added that she has been through a lot and her wish is to go back home and wind down. She wrote:

"For my birthday this year, I want to have a village party. Xibelani, some of my favourite artists, prizes, games, and then when I perform I want to be lulad with money and gifts . I’ve been through a lot, I need to go home and celebrate. Miri yini? Are we bringing back xiseveseve or what?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sho Madjozi announces fiery return after spending some time away from social media: "I'm not pregnant"

Briefly News previously reported that the theories Mzansi's been cooking up on the possible whereabouts of Sho Madjozi can finally be done away with as the star announced a sensational comeback to social media on Wednesday.

The colourful rapper's noticeable absence on the timeline had her fans chitter-chattering as some online sleuths tried to make sense of her ghostly disappearance.

But they weren't the only ones who wondered as SA's very own "Mr Fix", Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, interjected a conversation about the Dumi HiPhone hitmaker's relative silence two weeks ago, TimesLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News