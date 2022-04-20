Makhadzi has taken to social media to thank her fans after scooping the Favourite African Star award in this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The star celebrated being nominated for the Favourite Personality, Favourite Song and Favourite Music Artist categories in this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

Makhadzi also reminisced about her rocky road to stardom, saying she used to dance at taxi ranks and train stations just to make ends meet

Makhadzi is celebrating her major wins. The Limpopo-born star, who recently won the Favourite African Star award at the just-ended Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, took to Instagram to celebrate with her fans.

Makhadzi has recalled her journey to the top in tear-jerking posts after winning an international award and being nominated for three local ones. Image: @makhadzisa

The Ghanama hitmaker took fans through her difficult but rewarding journey. She narrated how she used to dance at taxi ranks and train stations while selling her CDs. She said:

"One minute you see me dancing and sweating... selling my CD at train stations, taxi ranks or in front of shops in different corners of Tembisa and around Limpopo... the next, I am here as an African star."

According to TimesLIVE, Makhadzi showed gratitude to followers who accepted her as she is and voted. She added:

"Thank you very much to everyone who voted for me... we won the Favorite African Star. Thank you very much for accepting me for who I am. I love you."

The Matokorosi hitmaker also took to the timeline to celebrate her three nominations in the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. She was nominated in the favourite personality, favourite song and favourite music artist categories. She wrote:

"I have been nominated 3 times at the DStv Viewers Choice Awards 2022. I honestly just don't know what to say any more, GOD IS AMAZING."

Source: Briefly News