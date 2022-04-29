Yvonne Chaka Chaka has warned Mzansi against scammers who are using her name to con people out of their hard-earned money on social media

The fraudsters have opened a TikTok account using the legendary singer's name and pictures, and are asking for donations from her supporters

The Umqombothi singer shared that she doesn't have a TikTok account and warned her fans to stop making donations to the fake account

Yvonne Chaka Chaka has taken to social media to warn her fans about scammers who are using her name to con people out of their hard-earned cash.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka has warned Mzansi about scammers using her name. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

The legendary singer shared that the fraudsters have created a TikTok account using her name and pictures. The scammers are apparently asking the veteran musician's supporters to make donations to her.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Umqombothi hitmaker shared a video of herself warning people against the scammers. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Scam alert. We have no TikTok Account. @yvonnechakachaka001 on Tiktok is not our account so please stop making donations to this false account. We apologized to you all with love and appreciation."

Peeps took to her comment section on the photo and video sharing app to thank her for the alert. They shared that the fraudsters are heartless for doing the singer so dirty.

ntswi_phosh wrote:

"Haibo, abo Sathane, yhoo they don't tire. Thanks for the alert, our Princess. Always behind you!!"

fungistorakoena said:

"Oh no, Yvonne, this is very very sad, how can people be sooo cruel?"

doriszainab commented:

"Noted, Princess of Africa."

nicole_coune wrote:

"Oh, thanks sister, sorry to hear about that. Some people are heartless, thank God you found them."

kgolagano.oo added:

"We will kindly let everyone know."

Ayanda Borotho warns Mzansi of TikTok scammers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Isibaya star Ayanda Borotho has warned her fans to look out for scammers using her name on TikTok. The media personality shared that she doesn't have a TikTok account.

The star took to Instagram to warn her followers to beware of the fraudsters looking to make a quick buck using her popular name. According to TshisaLIVE, she shared a snap of multiple fake accounts created by imposters promising people large sums of cash.

The author told peeps that she doesn't have a platform where people can make R80 000 a week. She expressed that she's not part of any investment scheme or Forex trading platform.

