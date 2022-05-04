Well-known Twitter parody account, Chris Excel, posted his views on how Trevor Noah hasn’t had to slaughter a cow to gain good fortune

He further added that many South Africans’ ancestors have costly demands that don’t guarantee a bright future

Many peeps gathered in the comments section to share their views on the controversial Twitter post

Popular Twitter parody account, Chris Excel (@ChrisExcel102), sparked an online debate after making a remark about how no one has ever heard of Trevor Noah having to slaughter a cow in order for his ancestors to grant him a successful life.

Chris Excel's remark about Trevor Noah's ancestors and success got Saffas talking. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Chris tweeted his opinion recently and added that many South Africans have to go through the most to appease their ancestors for things to go well for them in life.

“You will never hear Trevor Noah's ancestors wanting him to slaughter a cow. But he’s there rubbing shoulders with Presidents. But our ancestors who never even left us chickens are demanding left and right. Izinto ezihluleka ngisho ukwisa ngemoto uThole uRAF,” said a displeased Chris.

Many Mzansi netizens who could relate to Chis responded to the post with similar sentiments, while others shared their own personal views on the matter:

@moi4r replied:

“God never promised anyone a soft life, He only said he will go through things, challenges with you. But because we want miracles. You will eat the sweat of your forehead.”

@Sweetmakhanyi commented:

“One sangoma once said I'm disrespectful when she said I must slaughter a cow and a goat to a ritual for my late paternal grandmother, I said to tell her to bring everything because even when she was alive she never liked me, how on earth now she wants me to spend on her?”

@Abuti_Nate said:

“Jan van Riebeeck's descendants never slaughter animals but now they own the economy. It looks like the people who slaughter the most animals have the worst luck.”

@Xolisa42792152 wrote:

“They own the economy because they gave you a book and told you not to fight for wealth on earth as it is not forever and y’all believed them. Our ancestors owned and worked their lands and were wealthy before the book arrived.”

