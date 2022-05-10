Khanyi Mbau is living large in Dubai with her boo, Kudzai Mushonga, and they've been spotted driving around the city in lux rides

The Wife actress has been posting snaps of herself posing next to expensive toys such as the Rolls Royce Wraith and the Rolls Royce Dawn

The posh whips cost from R5 million to R10 million in Mzansi and the reality TV star's fans can't get enough of the whips she and her boo are driving around in

Khanyi Mbau is living the lavish life in Dubai. The Wife actress is in the United Arab Emirates with her boo, Kudzai Mushonga.

Khanyi Mbau is driving around in expensive toys in Dubai. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The stunner has been serving Mzansi soft life goals since she went back to the country after filming her scenes on the Showmax telenovela. The reality TV star has been sharing snaps of herself posing next to exotic whips.

Taking to Instagram, Khanyi Mbau shared pics of herself posing next to a Rolls Royce Wraith and the Rolls Royce Dawn. The Rolls Royce Wraith costs from R5 million upwards in Mzansi while the Rolls Royce Dawn costs around R10 million in the country.

The media personality also shared a snap of herself sitting inside a comfy whip while Kudzai was driving her.

Social media users took to Khanyi Mbau's comment section to react to her snaps. Many praised her for driving around in expensive toys while in Dubai.

swelihleralph said:

"You keep on coming with these cars."

lichume_mo commented:

"Mara you have been stepping on our necks."

business_malcolm_x wrote:

"You’re in paradise, friend."

ayandamagubane added:

"Living the lavish life and I love you."

Khanyi Mbau flaunts her man's luxury shopping trip

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau took to social media to show off her man's luxury shopping trip. Kudzai Mushonga bought himself a posh wristwatch during the trip.

He was driving in his expensive toy, the Lamborghini. Apart from spoiling himself during the trip, the loving boyfriend also blessed his actress boo with some designer gifts and flowers.

The Wife star took to Instagram to share the video and pics of Kudzai's trip. She hilariously captioned her post:

"Then they say women like to shop."

