Late actor Siyabonga Zubane's colleagues said their final goodbyes to the star during his memorial service in Johannesburg on Thursday

The 23-year-old Gomora thespian passed away last week and the news of his untimely death trended over the weekend as his fans and other entertainers reacted to the news

During his memorial, Gomora executive producer Lulu Hela shared that they were still planning to develop his character on the show but that would never happen anymore

Mzansi entertainers have said their final goodbyes to Siyabonga Zubane. The young Gomora actor's memorial service was held on Thursday, 12 May at the Joburg Theatre.

The late star, who portrayed the character of Sdumo, passed away last weekend and his death shook the entire entertainment industry. He was celebrated by his colleagues and close family during the touching memorial service.

Gomora executive producer Lulu Hela told mourners that they had big plans for the late thespian. She revealed that they were planning exciting things for Siyabonga's character.

TshisaLIVE reports that Lulu praised him for being involved in some of the most memorable scenes on the telenovela.

"He was a really gifted performer, loved acting with all his heart and was always prepared."

Mr Dangerous, his colleague from Twilight SA entertainment, shared that he's still struggling to come to terms with Siyabonga's death. Mr Dandarous said Siyabonga Zubane loved art.

"He had a lot of respect, and he loved style," added Mr Dangerous.

